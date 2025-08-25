Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Yalla Group Trading Up 0.3%

Yalla Group stock opened at $7.7950 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. Yalla Group has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $9.29.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 42.02%. Yalla Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yalla Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,791,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 37,580 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Yalla Group by 1,075.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,981,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 1,812,642 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Yalla Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 630,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 160,815 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Yalla Group by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 625,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after buying an additional 434,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Yalla Group by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 214,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

