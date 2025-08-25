Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.
Yalla Group Trading Up 0.3%
Yalla Group stock opened at $7.7950 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. Yalla Group has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $9.29.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 42.02%. Yalla Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.
Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.
