Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS) & Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC) Head to Head Analysis

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) and Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commerce.com and Youxin Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce.com $332.93 million 1.18 -$27.03 million ($0.22) -22.05 Youxin Technology $520,000.00 15.77 -$1.28 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Youxin Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Commerce.com.

79.2% of Commerce.com shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Commerce.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Commerce.com and Youxin Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce.com 2 2 3 0 2.14 Youxin Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Commerce.com currently has a consensus target price of $8.0714, suggesting a potential upside of 66.42%. Given Commerce.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Commerce.com is more favorable than Youxin Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce.com and Youxin Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce.com -5.37% -25.13% -2.77% Youxin Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Commerce.com beats Youxin Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerce.com

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Youxin Technology

Youxin Technogy Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. It is a software as a service and platform as a service provider. The firm develops, uses and controls business applications without the need to purchase complex information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by Sun Jin Hou and Lin Shao Zhang on October 21, 2022 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

