Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for CYBR

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for CyberArk Software in a report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q1 2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.11.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $441.24 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $254.43 and a 1-year high of $452.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $400.51 and a 200-day moving average of $373.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

