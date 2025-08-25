Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for CWT Q3 Earnings

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of California Water Service Group in a report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $264.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

CWT stock opened at $47.5690 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $56.25.

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,029,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,824,000 after purchasing an additional 67,002 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,017,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,769,000 after purchasing an additional 527,343 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in California Water Service Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,907,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,386,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in California Water Service Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after purchasing an additional 56,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $55,812.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,491.99. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.40%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

