Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of EXR Q4 Earnings

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $841.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.43 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on EXR. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $142.6740 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.21 and its 200 day moving average is $146.72. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,377,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 467,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,006,000 after buying an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 243,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,838,000 after buying an additional 57,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.56%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.