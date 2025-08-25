Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for UTHR Earnings

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $6.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.30. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $24.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UTHR. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $312.23 on Monday. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.02. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $798.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,036 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $879,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,606.40. This trade represents a 13.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.37, for a total value of $3,904,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,353.66. This trade represents a 59.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,681 shares of company stock valued at $28,014,609 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

