ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target Raised to $9.80

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $9.80 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZIM. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, August 11th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.20 to $14.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $14.88.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $14.3350 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($1.31). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

