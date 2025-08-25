Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,516 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 276,178 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.50% of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. worth $37,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,040,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,027,000 after buying an additional 233,252 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,791,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,022,000 after purchasing an additional 136,870 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,624,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,888 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 284,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,215,000 after purchasing an additional 338,340 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Up 4.4%

ZION stock opened at $55.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.24 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 16.98%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.91%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

