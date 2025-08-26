10,394 Shares in Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,153,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 393,101 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 447,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 247,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,130 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,532,018.45. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $811,231.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,198.62. This trade represents a 7.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Read Our Latest Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

MAIN opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $143.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.23 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 96.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.