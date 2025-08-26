10,680 Shares in AMC Networks Inc. $AMCX Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 44.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 396,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 121,844 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMC Networks by 115.6% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in AMC Networks by 570.4% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 90,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 77,350 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMC Networks from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

AMC Networks Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $312.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $600.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.99 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. AMC Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

