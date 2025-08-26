1,722 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRAY. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,767 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,639,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,091,000 after buying an additional 1,762,428 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,044,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,678,000 after buying an additional 1,505,928 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,571,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 936.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 997,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after buying an additional 901,224 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.67 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

