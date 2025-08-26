26,910 Shares in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. $VNDA Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 929,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 110,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 69,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 54,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.72. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

VNDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $32,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 97,082 shares in the company, valued at $445,606.38. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

