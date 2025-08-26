2,861 Shares in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 180.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 501.8% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 54,094 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 23.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,708 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

RL opened at $287.7080 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 52 week low of $167.32 and a 52 week high of $306.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.17.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

RL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $250.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.41.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

