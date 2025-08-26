54,967 Shares in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. $HCSG Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 54,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Healthcare Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Macquarie upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Services Group

In related news, EVP John Christopher Shea sold 21,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $283,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,932. This trade represents a 39.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

