638,058 Shares in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 638,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 113,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $2,114,206.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 809,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,026,454.40. This represents a 12.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 520,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $9,057,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,621,835 shares in the company, valued at $28,219,929. This represents a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,306,967 shares of company stock worth $39,664,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ARLO opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -243.11 and a beta of 1.85. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.33 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Arlo Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.180 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARLO. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

