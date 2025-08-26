7,305 Shares in Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROAD. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Construction Partners by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Baird R W raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Construction Partners Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $121.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $122.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $779.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.47 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Construction Partners has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Construction Partners

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.