89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Bank of America

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised 89BIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on 89BIO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89BIO in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

89BIO Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ ETNB opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.19, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 89BIO has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.28.

89BIO (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 89BIO will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,461 shares of 89BIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $115,280.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 309,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,191.28. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 89BIO by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in 89BIO by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of 89BIO by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 258,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in 89BIO by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 186,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in 89BIO by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

