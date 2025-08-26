96,542 Shares in WD-40 Company $WDFC Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,556,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.71% of WD-40 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $219.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.87. WD-40 Company has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $292.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.15.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WDFC

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.