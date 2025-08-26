979 Shares in WaFd, Inc. $WAFD Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 979 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in WaFd in the 4th quarter worth about $1,766,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WaFd by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in WaFd by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WaFd in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in WaFd by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

WaFd Price Performance

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. WaFd, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. WaFd had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $186.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

WaFd Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

