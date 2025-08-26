Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $1.6083 billion for the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-6.25 EPS.Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, September 2, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.13). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 6.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $64.61. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.24.

In related news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $195,712.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,096.32. This represents a 38.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 501,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 344,376 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 41,582 shares during the period. Tensile Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 284,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 226,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.9% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 176,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

