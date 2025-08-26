Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.97. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.8551 and a one year high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.14.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABOS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 221,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

