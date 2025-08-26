Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa Su Sells 225,000 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Su sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $163.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.22 and a 200-day moving average of $122.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,094,662,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $958,422,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,855,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,850 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

