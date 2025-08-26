Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $60.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $35.07 and a one year high of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.33%.Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $341,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,956.75. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $404,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,454.60. This represents a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,460 shares of company stock worth $1,182,553. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth about $1,235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 971,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,839,000 after purchasing an additional 79,099 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

