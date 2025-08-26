Algert Global LLC Acquires New Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,154,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 22.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,881,000 after acquiring an additional 104,554 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 23.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,058,000 after acquiring an additional 87,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 454,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,255,000 after acquiring an additional 57,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 18.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,757,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.9%

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,407.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,646.00 and a 12 month high of $2,645.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,410.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,280.61. The firm has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 price target (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 target price on MercadoLibre and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,817.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.