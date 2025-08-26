Algert Global LLC Boosts Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. $KROS

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 116.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KROS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $599.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Keros Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49002.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KROS shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

