Algert Global LLC Buys New Holdings in Movado Group Inc. $MOV

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.08% of Movado Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Movado Group by 3,303.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 1,597.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Movado Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Movado Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Movado Group by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 price target on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Movado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE:MOV opened at $17.1690 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.79 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. Movado Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $131.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.11 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 2.78%. Research analysts predict that Movado Group Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

