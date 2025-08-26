Algert Global LLC Buys New Position in SmartRent, Inc. $SMRT

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 110,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SmartRent by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 17,444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in SmartRent by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in SmartRent by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMRT opened at $1.4250 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.82. SmartRent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.6710 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 46.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartRent declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 27.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 398,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,755. This trade represents a 60.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 625,000 shares of company stock worth $840,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMRT shares. Zacks Research raised SmartRent to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised SmartRent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on SmartRent from $1.30 to $1.45 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SmartRent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.45.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

