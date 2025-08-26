Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 36,460 Kaltura, Inc. $KLTR

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Kaltura by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 511,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kaltura by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 235,200 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kaltura during the 1st quarter valued at $1,184,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kaltura during the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kaltura by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 196,344 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Kaltura from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

KLTR opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Kaltura, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

In other news, CFO John N. Doherty sold 40,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $89,463.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,494,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,185.46. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

