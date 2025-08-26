Algert Global LLC Grows Position in E.W. Scripps Company (The) $SSP

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps Company (The) (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.09% of E.W. Scripps worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC raised its position in E.W. Scripps by 479.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSP opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $282.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.25%.The firm had revenue of $540.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on E.W. Scripps from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.W. Scripps has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

