Algert Global LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc $SB

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,662 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 25.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 870,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 178,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 93,777 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 7.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 31,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 317,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 88,230 shares during the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.47.

Shares of SB stock opened at $4.3350 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $443.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Safe Bulkers, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 19.25%. Research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

