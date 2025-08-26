Algert Global LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 87,390 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 10.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $163,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 31.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

WWW opened at $30.5350 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.82 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

