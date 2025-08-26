Algert Global LLC Has $226,000 Position in Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. $OPY

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Oppenheimer by 8,364.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

NYSE:OPY opened at $71.6180 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $753.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.24. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $77.83.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.18 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.88%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $147,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,548.46. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Friedman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $221,620.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,060. This represents a 14.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OPY

Oppenheimer Profile

(Free Report)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.