Algert Global LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Flotek Industries, Inc. $FTK

Algert Global LLC increased its position in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) by 195.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Flotek Industries were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Bond Clement sold 45,732 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $582,625.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 95,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,892.86. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Gillis Ezell sold 87,187 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $1,068,912.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 156,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,042.30. This trade represents a 35.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTK. Northland Capmk raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Flotek Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flotek Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Flotek Industries Stock Up 4.4%

Flotek Industries stock opened at $12.4480 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.70 million, a P/E ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.40 million. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Flotek Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flotek Industries Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

