Algert Global LLC Has $85,000 Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. $SAGE

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 72.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,596 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,575,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,757,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,077,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,364,000 after purchasing an additional 239,119 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 462,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 234,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $543.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.26. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 427.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.10%. The company had revenue of $31.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sage Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAGE

About Sage Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.