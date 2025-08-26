Algert Global LLC Increases Holdings in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. $TCBX

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of Third Coast Bancshares worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 18,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBX opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $548.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.41. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.52 million. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 16.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Third Coast Bancshares

In other news, insider William Bobbora acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.56 per share, for a total transaction of $48,828.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,330. This represents a 12.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

