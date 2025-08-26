Algert Global LLC Invests $145,000 in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. $MNMD

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

NASDAQ MNMD opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MNMD shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Daniel Karlin sold 7,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $53,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 438,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,637.20. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Sullivan sold 11,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $78,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 305,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,884. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $311,644 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

