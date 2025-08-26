Algert Global LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Knife River Corporation $KNF

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Knife River alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Knife River by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 357,133 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Knife River by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,062,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,870,000 after purchasing an additional 175,063 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Knife River by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,034,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Knife River by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 983,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Knife River by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,283,000 after buying an additional 90,450 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knife River Stock Down 1.0%

Knife River stock opened at $90.9410 on Tuesday. Knife River Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.38). Knife River had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNF. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Knife River from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Knife River

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.