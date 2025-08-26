Algert Global LLC Purchases 1,389 Shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation $NX

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NX opened at $22.0180 on Tuesday. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $452.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.05 million. Quanex Building Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.