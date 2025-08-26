Algert Global LLC Purchases New Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. $ANAB

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of -0.20. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $40.70.

Insider Activity at AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 107.66% and a negative return on equity of 366.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 20,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $493,202.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,025.05. This represents a 80.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ANAB. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ANAB

About AnaptysBio

(Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.