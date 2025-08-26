Algert Global LLC Purchases New Stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC $FPH

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Five Point by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Five Point by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Five Point by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Five Point by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,848,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Five Point from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Five Point stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.71.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 39.43% and a return on equity of 3.61%.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

