Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 12,152 Quad Graphics, Inc $QUAD

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Quad Graphics, Inc (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Quad Graphics by 1,730.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Quad Graphics in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Quad Graphics in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Quad Graphics by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quad Graphics in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quad Graphics in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Quad Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Quad Graphics from $8.90 to $8.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

QUAD opened at $6.4150 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Quad Graphics, Inc has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.77 million, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Quad Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Quad Graphics had a positive return on equity of 70.06% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.The business had revenue of $571.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Quad Graphics, Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Quad Graphics’s payout ratio is -93.75%.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

