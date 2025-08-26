Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 3,340 Materion Corporation $MTRN

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTRN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 722.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Materion by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MTRN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $315,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,243.92. This trade represents a 22.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director N Mohan Reddy sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $121,794.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,295 shares of company stock worth $557,392 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE MTRN opened at $111.6450 on Tuesday. Materion Corporation has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Materion had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 0.94%.The firm had revenue of $431.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Materion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.300-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

