Algert Global LLC Sells 2,230 Shares of Ooma, Inc. $OOMA

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ooma in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ooma by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 146,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 95,765 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ooma by 172.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 81,446 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ooma by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 134,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,387,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Insider Transactions at Ooma

In other news, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $154,219.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 241,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,636.83. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $142,470.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 207,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,268.79. This represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,609 shares of company stock worth $666,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Trading Down 0.5%

Ooma stock opened at $11.9850 on Tuesday. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $330.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

