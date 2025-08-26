Algert Global LLC Sells 5,870 Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. $UDR

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get United Dominion Realty Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 2,553.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Performance

UDR opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.84. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.81%.The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. United Dominion Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.490-2.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 452.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UDR. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Dominion Realty Trust from $47.50 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UDR

About United Dominion Realty Trust

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.