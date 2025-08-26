Algert Global LLC Sells 9,090 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. $CRNT

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 429.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 202,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 404.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

Shares of CRNT opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $177.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ceragon Networks

About Ceragon Networks

(Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.