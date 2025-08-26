Algert Global LLC Takes $141,000 Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. $HCAT

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 195.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 53,443 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 41,298 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HCAT. Citigroup lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $235.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $9.24.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

