Algert Global LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. $ACRS

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,573,000. Decheng Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 78.3% during the first quarter. Decheng Capital LLC now owns 4,041,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,069 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,985,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,385,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,204,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 802.03% and a negative return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACRS. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.