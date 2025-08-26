Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. $CPS

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.10% of Cooper-Standard at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 11,273.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Cooper-Standard by 391.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper-Standard Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE CPS opened at $34.0650 on Tuesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $35.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $600.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 2.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $705.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Cooper-Standard has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on CPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

Further Reading

