Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Novavax, Inc. $NVAX

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 2,272.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of NVAX opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.69. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a net margin of 39.20%.The business had revenue of $239.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Novavax from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

