Algert Global LLC Trims Holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. $ULCC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,030 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,396,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 578,151 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,348,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 134,723 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 835.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,094 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 980,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 813,929 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 545,485 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $46,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,337.68. This represents a 50.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $997.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 2.62.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Frontier Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.420–0.260 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.61.

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

